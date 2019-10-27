Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Roper Technologies updated its Q4 guidance to $3.32-3.36 EPS.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $334.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $245.59 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.80.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.04, for a total value of $181,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,296,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.54, for a total transaction of $540,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,105.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

