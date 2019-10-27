Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 679 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNF. Man Group plc increased its stake in UniFirst by 245.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,160,000 after acquiring an additional 140,034 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 390.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,121,000 after acquiring an additional 106,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $17,171,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 321.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 98,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 74,804 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in UniFirst by 713.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 61,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53,510 shares during the period. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $204.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.73. UniFirst Corp has a 1-year low of $132.38 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.67.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $479.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.41 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Saturday.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 8,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $1,698,163.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,945,159.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $5,846,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

