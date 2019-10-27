Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 3,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 471,210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,034,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,063.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 95,341 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sally Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.47. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.27 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. Sally Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at $261,449. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Miller bought 40,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $494,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,369.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 58,500 shares of company stock worth $718,425. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

