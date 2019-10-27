Royal Bank of Canada Has $601,000 Stake in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEMD. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $888,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 675,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 76,877 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH by 88.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $438,000.

Shares of JEMD stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $9.34.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th.

About NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

