Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the second quarter worth about $220,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 7.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 113,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $4,958,000. BMT Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products during the second quarter worth about $1,608,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 397,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

In other Universal Forest Products news, EVP Robert D. Coleman sold 10,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $51,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $30,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,778.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.51.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. BidaskClub raised Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Universal Forest Products to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.