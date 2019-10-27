Royal Bank of Canada Trims Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Target Price to GBX 370

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a sector performer rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, July 1st. HSBC began coverage on Metro Bank in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target for the company. Investec raised Metro Bank to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 437.44 ($5.72).

Metro Bank stock opened at GBX 208.60 ($2.73) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 228.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 479.77. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 155.20 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,596 ($33.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $359.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83.

In other news, insider Vernon W. Hill acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.59) per share, with a total value of £275,000 ($359,336.21).

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

