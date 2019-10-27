Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Given Media Sentiment Score of -3.26

News coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.26 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s ranking:

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 225.80 ($2.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.07. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 176.55 ($2.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 270.31 ($3.53).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

