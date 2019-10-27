Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RDS.A. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, ABN Amro downgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

RDS.A opened at $59.68 on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $240.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.36). Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $91.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Dutch Shell will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.