Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,878,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $112.50 to $117.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered Royal Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $132.90 to $127.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.20.

In other Royal Gold news, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 46,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $5,802,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Isto sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $337,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,442 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,603 shares of company stock worth $11,107,708 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RGLD stock opened at $120.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Gold, Inc has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 83.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.08.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 73.10%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

