Rupert Robson Purchases 18,258 Shares of Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) Stock

Sanne Group PLC (LON:SNN) insider Rupert Robson purchased 18,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 548 ($7.16) per share, with a total value of £100,053.84 ($130,738.06).

Shares of SNN stock opened at GBX 537 ($7.02) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 546.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 613.19. Sanne Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 446.50 ($5.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 762 ($9.96). The company has a market capitalization of $782.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64.

Get Sanne Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Sanne Group’s payout ratio is 1.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNN. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanne Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 680 ($8.89) in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sanne Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 705.83 ($9.22).

About Sanne Group

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanne Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanne Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.