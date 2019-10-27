S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

S&T (ETR:SANT) received a €30.00 ($34.88) price target from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s previous close.

SANT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on S&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.00 ($32.56).

SANT stock opened at €19.10 ($22.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.71. S&T has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a 1 year high of €25.16 ($29.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.29.

S&T Company Profile

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

