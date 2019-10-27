Safe Haven (SHA) Trading 7.9% Higher This Week

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $191,033.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.38 or 0.01892729 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Token Profile

Safe Haven is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

