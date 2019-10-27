Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Safehold had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million.

Shares of SAFE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 171,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,027. Safehold has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 96.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.42 per share, with a total value of $501,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcos Alvarado purchased 4,340 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $125,860.00. Insiders acquired a total of 519,198 shares of company stock valued at $15,187,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research cut Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

