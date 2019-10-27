SafeInsure Hits Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a market cap of $1.49 million and $869,655.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004081 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00662369 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029589 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002556 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000544 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,779,073 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

