Sage Rhino Capital LLC Acquires 76 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.05. 1,321,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Leerink Swann set a $189.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.28.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.58, for a total transaction of $387,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,680.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

