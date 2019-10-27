Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Davita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Davita by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Davita by 1,166.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Davita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DVA shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

Shares of Davita stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,458,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,193. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

