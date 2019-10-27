Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 61.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 1.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MUFG. TheStreet lowered Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE MUFG remained flat at $$5.20 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,250. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $4.86.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

