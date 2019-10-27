Sage Rhino Capital LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,466,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,118,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $914,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4,297.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,656,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,269 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,600,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,217,859. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $201.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.72 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

