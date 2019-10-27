salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to post $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.48 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $3.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 26th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $16.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.81 billion to $17.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.34 billion to $21.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $184.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.31.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,305,726.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 1,452 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $225,887.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,879 shares of company stock worth $41,528,353 in the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $150.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,990,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,222. The firm has a market cap of $129.90 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. salesforce.com has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average of $153.28.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

