SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SBBX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. 3,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. SB One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBBX. ValuEngine raised SB One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,041.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Leppert acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,227 shares in the company, valued at $646,116.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

