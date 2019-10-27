Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) is Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index makes up approximately 2.7% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index were worth $8,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 3.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 3.6% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 19.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index by 2.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period.

FNDF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.41. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index has a 12-month low of $24.34 and a 12-month high of $28.58.

