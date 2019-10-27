Scotgems (LON:SGEM) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Scotgems PLC (LON:SGEM) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 75.49 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.99), 13,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 25,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.25 ($1.01).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 79.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.82.

Scotgems Company Profile (LON:SGEM)

ScotGems plc operates as an investment trust. It invests in a portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by small cap companies across a range of sectors worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

