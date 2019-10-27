SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Sells $147,556.31 in Stock

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Director Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 10,747 shares of SEACOR Marine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $147,556.31.

Bejos Alfredo Miguel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 18,253 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total value of $248,970.92.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Bejos Alfredo Miguel sold 26,738 shares of SEACOR Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $356,417.54.

SMHI stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.22). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $64.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEACOR Marine during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 10.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

