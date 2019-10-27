Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SEEL. ValuEngine upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on Seelos Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of SEEL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,997. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $11.70.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 371.5% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 52,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 41,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 95.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 929,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 452,700 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 412.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 82,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 66,028 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

