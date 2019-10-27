Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 336,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,782 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

SNH stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research firms have commented on SNH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.