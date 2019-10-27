Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.94, but opened at $1.02. Senseonics shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 2,216,492 shares trading hands.

SENS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price objective on Senseonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million.

In other Senseonics news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow bought 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. 34.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 236.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 40,551.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Senseonics by 596.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

