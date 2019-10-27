Sepio Capital LLC Has $6.01 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sepio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total value of $893,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.02, for a total transaction of $45,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded up $5.14 on Friday, reaching $459.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.79 and a twelve month high of $487.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $437.81 and a 200-day moving average of $447.77.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $545.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.49.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

