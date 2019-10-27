Sepio Capital LLC Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Ventas by 77.1% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 140.4% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR traded down $6.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,621,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.64 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.7925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

