Sepio Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Sepio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 252,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Funko by 7,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson set a $32.00 price target on Funko and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Funko Inc has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 3,600,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $91,512,000.00. Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 99,468 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $2,426,024.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284,056 shares of company stock worth $131,689,676 over the last 90 days. 16.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

