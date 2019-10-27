Sepio Capital LLC Purchases 38,105 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.4% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 24,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,399,054.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $161.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,199,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,414. The company has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.79 and a 200-day moving average of $163.77. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $121.40 and a 52-week high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

