ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut ServiceNow from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut ServiceNow from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.10.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.62. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 594.45, a PEG ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.31. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $147.63 and a 52-week high of $303.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $410,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 31,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total value of $8,114,440.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,419,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,414 shares of company stock worth $22,704,540. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $936,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356,585 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,489,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,185,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,071,300,000 after acquiring an additional 446,564 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,741,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 390,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,343,000 after acquiring an additional 207,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

