Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $630.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $604.00 to $630.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHW. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a peer perform rating and a $606.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $589.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Sherwin-Williams from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $574.76.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.93. The stock had a trading volume of 432,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,191. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $358.17 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $547.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $490.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $837,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,168. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $2,841,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

