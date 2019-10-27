Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 227.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 52.1% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 52.7% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 35,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triton International in the second quarter valued at about $45,189,000. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triton International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRTN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Triton International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Triton International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TRTN stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.29. Triton International Ltd has a 1-year low of $28.20 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $336.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.74 million. Triton International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Triton International Ltd will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $76,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,644 shares in the company, valued at $408,274.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.