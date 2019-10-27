Shilanski & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYLB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.18. 234,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.85. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $50.44.

