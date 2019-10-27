SIBCoin (SIB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $882,786.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $882,786.00 and $32,535.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0492 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, C-CEX and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,651.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.01921720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.14 or 0.02730944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00631200 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00625618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00050186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00395238 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010337 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 17,947,766 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money.

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bittrex, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

