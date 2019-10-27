Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Sells $134,050.00 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $134,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of BSRR opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $413.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $30.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.58%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 124.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 17,877 shares during the period. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 153,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BSRR. Raymond James cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

