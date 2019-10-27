Simon M. Lorne Sells 2,191 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,191 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.33, for a total transaction of $728,135.03. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $327.04 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $189.35 and a fifty-two week high of $336.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.31. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $802.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 85.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 217.0% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 112.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Cowen set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $275.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

