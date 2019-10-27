Sky Investment Group LLC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sky Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after buying an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,879,489,000 after buying an additional 6,744,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,052,000 after buying an additional 5,931,167 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $81,364,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,529,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,296,433,000 after buying an additional 2,201,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.00. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.27.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.