Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Sells $215,696.25 in Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $215,696.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $47.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03. Sleep Number Corp has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 60.10%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 454,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $6,999,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 110.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth about $4,242,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

