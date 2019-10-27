Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target hoisted by Nomura from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNAP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.84.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 27,646,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,830,556. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,470,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $23,336,755.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,859,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,932,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $112,467.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,562,002 shares in the company, valued at $21,696,207.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,135,820 shares of company stock valued at $33,896,489.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 38.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 400.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.