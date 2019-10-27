Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.84.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Snap has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $18.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 117,782 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,896,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,614,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,992,242.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,528,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,030,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,135,820 shares of company stock valued at $33,896,489.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320,561 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,652 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,862,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Snap by 837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

