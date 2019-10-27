Societe Generale Downgrades PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) to Hold

PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PUMA SE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.18. PUMA SE/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

PUMA SE/ADR Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

