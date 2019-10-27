Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of SLGL opened at $7.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.50. Sol Gel Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $11.36.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 300.12% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sol Gel Technologies will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Delek Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,750,000 after acquiring an additional 76,585 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies during the second quarter valued at $70,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

