South State (SSB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. South State had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect South State to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSB opened at $77.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. South State has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

SSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price objective on South State and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $625,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,564 shares of company stock worth $1,547,810 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

