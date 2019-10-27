Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

