SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) Stock Position Lifted by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 760.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 40.2% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.76.

