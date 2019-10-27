SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Bought by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 43.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHE opened at $74.30 on Friday. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97.

