Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sprouts Farmers have slid and underperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s earnings beat streak broke with second-quarter 2019 results. The bottom line fell short of consensus mark, after surpassing the same in the preceding three quarters. The top line also came below the estimate. While net sales continued to rise year over year, earnings slid for the second quarter in row. Consequently, the company lowered 2019 view. Nevertheless, the company is taking prudent steps to expand its customer base. The launch of Sprouts.com website and mobile app are testimony to the same. Additionally, the company is trying all means to provide ready-to-eat, ready-to-heat, and ready-to-cook items to customers. However, expectation of gross margin pressure and deleverage in SG&A expenses for the full year raises concern.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC reissued a market perform rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.28.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average of $19.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 229,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 142,812 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 302,852 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,307,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

