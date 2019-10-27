SSE’s (SSE) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of SSE (LON:SSE) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SSE to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HSBC raised shares of SSE to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,480 ($19.34) in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,370 ($17.90)) on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SSE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,275.25 ($16.66).

Shares of LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,301 ($17.00) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,243.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.41. SSE has a one year low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,331 ($17.39). The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

