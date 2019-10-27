Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $161.00 in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s current price.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Gabelli downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

SWK stock opened at $151.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.77 and its 200-day moving average is $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $106.97 and a twelve month high of $154.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

